Child Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash in Vista

A child was airlifted to the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash in Vista Monday night, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said.

The child was airlifted to Rady Children's Hospital in unknown condition at around 8:45 p.m. following the crash on the 700 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, according to SDSO Lt. Robins.

A second passenger was also transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries, Lt. robins said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.