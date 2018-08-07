Chicano Park Museum Lease Approved by Council

The San Diego City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement for a proposed Chicano Park museum expansion.

The 20-year nonprofit lease agreement between the city and Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center is for city-owned property at 1960 National Avenue in Barrio Logan, a site the cultural center has coveted for decades.

Chicano Park was recognized as a National Historic Landmark in 2016 by the Department of the Interior.

“There has been a revitalization in Barrio Logan community over the past decade and this cultural center will add to the artistic culture and feel of the neighborhood,” stated Councilmember David Alvarez. “Thank you to the community for spearheading this project and working tirelessly to move it forward. They fully deserve a space for the public to recognize and celebrate Chicano Park and its history.”

The museum expansion would include a gallery and exhibition space, educational training rooms, conference rooms, and archival room and a collection space.