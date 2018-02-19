The Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego is celebrating its 13th annual Cherry Blossom Festival this March.

Cherry Blossom Festivals are annual celebrations of U.S.-Japanese relations with cultural performances, appreciation of cherry blossom flowers, food, and other family-friendly activities.

The festival at the garden in the heart of Balboa Park begins on March 9 and ends on March 11, each day lasting from 10 a. m to 6 p.m.

Visitors can expect dozens of food and merchant vendors, as well as a handful of performers throughout each day.

Last year, the Garden welcomed over 12,000 people and is expecting even more this year, according to their website.

The Garden is a symbol of friendship between San Diego and its sister city, Yokohama. Their mission is to engage with the diverse backgrounds surrounding Japanese culture and community.

The history of San Diego’s garden comes from a series of hardships and generosity tracking back to 1951.

Today, the Garden is a part of the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership to serve as an educational and inspirational landmark.