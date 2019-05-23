Chelsea Clinton Stops by San Diego Zoo to Talk Children's Book

Chelsea Clinton stopped by the San Diego Zoo Thursday and took some questions from the audience who had gathered to hear her discuss her new children’s book on wildlife.

Several of the questions were about her time living in the White House while her father, President Bill Clinton, was in office.

Chelsea Clinton became interested in protecting wildlife as a child, when she first learned about elephant poaching and said she wanted to write a book she would have read as a child.

Clinton said children can help to spread information about endangered species, when they talk about it with their parents and grandparents.

"Don't Let Them Disappear: Twelve Endangered Species Across the Globe” is the name of the new book.