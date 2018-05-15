Cheap Tickets and Discounts for 2018 San Diego County Fair

The Ferris wheel and Midway lights return to Del Mar as the "How Sweet It Is" 2018 San Diego County Fair returns on Friday, June 1.

There are a few different ways you can stretch your dollar at the fair, which runs until July 4 excluding Mondays and Tuesdays.

Here are some of the discounts available:

Season Pass

Entry to all 26 days of the fair for $26. It's that simple. Purchase the Best Pass Ever online through July 3, or at any San Diego County Vons or Albertsons grocery store through June 30. You can also pick them up in person at the fairgrounds box office. The pass is not valid for rides or parking. Anyone using the pass will need to present photo identification.

$5 Fair Days

Albertsons and Vons stores are selling admission tickets for June 1, June 2 and June 6 - what are considered $5 Fair Days. The tickets are not available at the fair but must be purchased in advance with a $10 purchase at the grocery store.

Kids' Days

On Fridays, kids 12 and younger get free admission to the fair. So if you're taking more than a few little ones, try and plan for June 8, 15, 22, and 29 to take advantage of the special activities planned. There are also food booths offering a Kids' Meal Deal. Details here.

Reading Certificate Discount

Kids 12 and under can read 10 books, certified by a teacher or librarian, and bring their certificate on any day of the fair and get free admission.



Passport to Savings

Save on fair food, entertainment, rides, games, and shopping, and get bargain deals on food and entertainment outside of the fair in the San Diego area. The Passport to Savings booklet also includes a free return ticket. You can buy them at the fair for $5, or online for $4 before you go.

Discounts on Rides

Pay one price for unlimited rides on Wednesday and Thursdays in June from Noon to 8 p.m. The tickets $38. A $5 coupon offer will be available at 7-Eleven stores in San Diego County in May. Thrill attractions (Bungee Jump and Slingshot) are not included.

Costco members can buy a savings pack for $76.99. There's also a value pack available for $80 through Ticketmaster. See the details for both packs on the fair's website.

The Ride Fanatic Pack offers 50 ride coupons along with a one-time admission ticket and a 2-for-1 medium soft drink coupon for $46.

A ride or game voucher offer is available only until May 31 and offers 25 coupons for rides or games for $16. See the fair's website for details.

Fair Tripper

In this offer, you get fair admission and a round-trip transit fare from your station or bus stop to the West Gate of the fair. The Fair Tripper, limited to just North County Transit District (NCTD) trains and buses, is available for $20. The Region Plus Fair Tripper includes fare for MTS buses and trolleys, as well as the COASTER connection, and is available for $24.

Children 5 years old and younger ride NCTD transit for free and are not charged fair admission.

There are other discounts for members of the U.S. military, for college students, for state employees or staffers at local schools and for those people who are currently unemployed.

There's even a special offer to anyone who is 16 on June 16, 2018.

You can also get free admission with a donation to foster children. Restrictions apply.

Toyota Dealers 2 for 1

Stop by a San Diego County Toyota dealership and get a 2-for-1 adult admission ticket coupon and save $18. Two-for-one tickets are valid any weekday the fair is open.

Groupon Deals

Visit Groupon for limited-availability ticket deals and entertainment discounts.

O'Reilly's Auto Parts Weekday Admission Discount

Get two adult admission coupons for $26 at O'Reilly's Auto Parts stores in the county while supplies last. These are not valid on Saturdays, Sundays or Tuesday, July 4.