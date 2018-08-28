Chase Ends in El Cajon

San Diego police officers pursued a stolen car from Pacific Beach to El Cajon on Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle's front passenger tire was obviously damaged when it was stopped in a cul-de-sac on Shadowbrook Lane.

Police say the chase began at 2600 Grand Avenue just before 1 p.m.

At the end of the chase, six patrol cars were parked near the suspect's vehicle.

The chase ended in the neighborhood east of Granite Hills High School and west of Greenfield Drive.

No other information was available.

