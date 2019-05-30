Chase Ends in Crash in Encinitas

A woman led officers on a chase through North County before crashing. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has more. (Published 40 minutes ago)

A woman was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in North County early Thursday.

California Highway Patrol officers spotted what was believed to be a stolen car on Interstate 5 near the La Costa Avenue exit and attempted to pull the driver over.

The woman behind the wheel did not stop and instead led officers on a chase southbound towards Encinitas.

The chase exited on Leucadia Boulevard and came to a close when the driver crashed into a curb, CHP said.

The woman was handcuffed and placed into the back of a patrol car. It is not clear what charges she will be facing.

A man in the passenger's seat was placed into the back of an ambulance. His injuries were not known.

No other information was available.

