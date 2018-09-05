FILE - This Oct. 12, 2011 file photo shows a JPMorgan Chase bank building in New York. JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs need better plans for coping with a severe recession, the Federal Reserve said Thursday, March 14, 2014, giving the banks until September to revise them. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

A longtime employee of Chase Bank in Imperial Beach was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly customers.

Leona Parsons worked as a private banker at the Chase Bank on Palm Avenue while she systematically stole incremental amounts of money from four elder victims.

Parsons would help her victims fill out deposit slips, inflating the withdrawal amount and keeping the difference.

In over 85 transactions, Parsons stole $300K from her victims’ life savings.

“There was a grooming period and a trust that was built over many years,” explained Elder Abuse Prosecutor Scott Pirrello.

Pirrello said Parsons would go to great lengths to build a trust with the victims – running errands, calling every night, and in some cases visiting a sick spouse in the hospital, and attending their friends’ funerals.

“She focused and targeted the victims because they were elders,” said Pirrello.

Investigators were tipped off about Parsons after an adult daughter was looking at the bank statement of her 90 year old father and found a $9,000 withdrawal.

She was convicted of six counts of theft from an elder, forgery and identity theft.

Deputy District Attorney Scott Pirrello says there could be more victims in this case. If anyone suspects they have been a victim of Parsons, please contact San Diego Sheriff’s Detective Michael Proffitt at 858-285-6111.