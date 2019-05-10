Brynn Williams, right, and the cast of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" on tour.

When actress Brynn Williams first auditioned for "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" ahead of the show's Broadway transfer, she didn't get a part.

"When you audition for things, you never know how things are going to go," Williams said in an interview with NBC 7 San Diego.

But when auditions popped up again for the show's touring cast, her mom convinced her to give it another shot. The actress auditioned for Violet Beauregarde.

"She said, 'you never know what'll happen, just go and do your best and see how it pans out,'" Williams said. "I booked it."

Williams grew up watching the original 1971 Gene Wilder movie, one of her favorite movies. Joining the musical on tour felt like a full circle moment, she said.

"It felt like everything was coming full circle, that I got to then be a part of my favorite childhood story," Williams said.

This production of the musical isn't exactly like the original movie, Williams said: it's been updated for 2019 audiences.

For example, Mike TeeVee loves all things electronic; Verunca is a prima ballerina. Violet is an Instagram celebrity from California who loves social media and chewing that same piece of gum.

"It has facets of the original characters but with an updated flare to make them more relatable to the 2019 audiences," Williams said.

The character's so-called introduction song, "The Queen of Pop," is Williams' favorite song to perform.

"It's a complete explosion on the stage," Williams said. "That number is so different from any of the other numbers in the show that it really takes the audience by surprise."

One of the best parts about the tour, though, is seeing all the kids in the audience, Williams said. For some kids, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is the first musical they've seen.

"Watching their faces light up when the Oompa Loompas come on stage, or certain effects that happen, watching the audience figure out how it was done, and getting to interact with them after the show," Williams said. "it's the best feeling in the world."

She hopes kids and adults alike leave the musical remembering the power of creativity.

"A great inventor can come from anywhere, and anything is possible with the power of imagination and creativity," Williams said. "Really, that's what is at the center of our show."

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" runs at the San Diego Civic Theatre from May 14 to May 19. You can buy tickets here.