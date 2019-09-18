Chargers Watt Relishes Opportunity To Face Older Brother on Sunday

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: Derek Watt #34 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after making a big play during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Chargers defeated the Cowboys 28-6. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

A crowd of media personnel surrounded the locker of No. 34, as he laced up his cleats getting ready to talk to reporters before practice. His last name is well known, like Manning or Matthews. Three siblings play in the NFL, all for AFC teams.

Derek Watt has waited four seasons to face his brother, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt. In 2016, the Chargers took on the Texans, but at the time the former Walter Payton Man of the Year had a back injury and missed the whole season.

“I have never gone up against him in an actual game atmosphere where it was teams put together,” explained the middle Watt brother, “He graduated high school before I got there, and he also left early in college. So, I got to play with TJ (Steelers outside linebacker), but never J.J. It will be the first time in a true on field competitive game.”

On Monday, Derek said he received a FaceTime call from J.J., but it was to talk to Logan, Derek’s seven-month-old son, who is the first child of the three brothers. The Texans star defensive end also called to see if there was any information he could get from his younger brother.

“Of course, at the end, (J.J.) threw in, ‘So what’s the game plan looking like this week?’” Derek said. “I’m not letting you know. You can find out on Sunday what the game plan is.’”

Both brothers are preparing for this week as if it were any other game, even though there are additional levels of excitement.

“It’s surreal even being in a meeting and seeing him on the scouting report,” said J.J. when he met with the media in Houston. “It’s just like any week, you watch the film and all of a sudden it’s your brother on the film instead of a fullback.”

This game will be hardest on their parents, John and Connie Watt, who will watch their boys face each other for the first time ever. Connie made headlines in 2017 because she had a jersey made that has the Chargers, Texans, and Steelers logos mixed on the front. On the back, the “W” in Watt is the Wisconsin Badgers logo, the rest of the letters are in the teams’ colors, and she has each number for her sons.

“When T.J. and J.J. face each other, they wanted both of them to get the best stats possible,” said Derek, “With us it’s a little different because it’s offense versus defense. I really don’t know. I know last year they had that first chance with T.J., so I don’t even know they were feeling, obviously we came out on top and they were happy for us.”

Last season, the Chargers traveled to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers and Derek’s younger brother T.J. Watt, who is a young and explosive outside linebacker. That was the first time that two teams with Watt brothers on their roster faced each other.

“It’s really weird,” explained J.J. “It actually put me in my parents’ eyes. I don’t know what they want to happen, probably want me to get five sacks and Derek to get a couple of touchdowns.”

This Sunday when the Chargers face the Texans both teams will be relying on both brothers to do what they do best. For Derek, it’s opening up holes for the running backs and continuing to be a force on special teams. For J.J. the goal is to disrupt the offense’s rhythm.

“For us it is very easy to be best friends and brothers right up until kickoff, then during the game flip the switch,” declared the eldest Watt.

Lynn also sees a familiar face

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will also be seeing a familiar face on Sunday against the Texans in his son D’Anton. He is an assistant secondary coach in his second season with the Texans.

“I never thought about that until you said something,” Anthony Lynn said. “It will be sweet, but bragging rights are definitely on the line. We don’t talk. I’ll see him after the game.”

Lynn, like Watt, will not give anything out.

In past years, Lynn and D’Anton worked close together. In 2012, while Lynn was running backs coach for the New York Jets, D’Anton was a player for a few months. From 2015-2018, D’Anton was on Lynn’s staff in Buffalo and with the Chargers until he was hired by the Texans.

Nuts N’ Bolts

• On Wednesday, Chargers receiver Keenan Allen landed on the injury report with a knee injury and he was limited in practice.

• Injury report: Did not practice: CB Michael Davis (hamstring), TE Hunter Henry (knee). Limited: Keenan Allen (knee), K Michael Badgley (right groin). Full: LB Jatavis Brown (ankle), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (knee).

• Lynn said that with Adrian Phillips out with a broken forearm undrafted rookie Roderic Teamer has a chance to compete for the starting position.

• Lynn also said that if kicker Michael Badgley can’t play on Sunday, they will stick with punter Ty Long. He said the team believes in him.