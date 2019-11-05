Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Denies NFL Looking To Move Team To London

CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 03: A camera seen against a backdrop of Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 3, 2019 in Carson, California. Chargers won 26-11. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

As the Chargers prepare to face their rival Oakland Raiders on a short week, a bombshell report came out on Monday night stating that the NFL had been looking at the possibility of moving the team from Los Angeles to London.

“It’s total (expletive) (expletive),” stated a very angry owner Dean Spanos to reporters on Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Vinny Bonsignore, wrote a story stating that the NFL has discussed the possibility of moving the team to London. He states in the article that the NFL is nervous about how the Chargers have yet to establish a real fan base in Los Angeles.

The Chargers are in their third season since Spanos moved the team from San Diego to Los Angeles. During that time opposing fans have taken over the 27,000 seat Dignity Health Sports Complex.

The NFL issued a statement denying the report.

"No consideration has been given to the Chargers playing anywhere other than Los Angeles at the new stadium in Hollywood Park next season and beyond," the league's statement said. "There have been no discussions of any kind between the NFL and the Chargers regarding moving to London. Both our office and the Chargers are entirely focused on the success of the team in Los Angeles."

For the last two home games, the biggest issue for the Chargers in L.A. has been on display for the country to see. On Sunday Night Football in week six the “Terrible Towels” were waving all around the stadium as Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheered their team on to victory. On Sunday, the chants of “Go Pack Go” were deafening to the point Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers had to use a silent count.

The Chargers will move into the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood where they will share space with the Los Angeles Rams. The Bolts hope they will be able to attract more fans because there will be more seating, so tickets won’t be as expensive as they are currently. Their tickets will also be cheaper than Stan Kroenke's Rams.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who has been their coach since the move to Los Angeles, said, “I love my country,” as he started the press conference - referring to the story.

"I just found out about the story last night," Lynn said. "I don't think there's anything to it. Well, I know there's not anything to it. We're not going to let it be a distraction for us. We've got a job to do Thursday night, and that's what we're getting prepared for."

Quarterback Philip Rivers was also asked about the story and he denied to comment.