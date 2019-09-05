Chargers Give Pouncey An Extension

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 02: Mike Pouncey #53 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts as he runs off the field following a 33-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Chargers gave an extension to one of their offensive players on Tuesday, but it was not running back Melvin Gordon.

Offensive lineman Mike Pouncey signed a one-year extension that will keep him in a Chargers uniform through the 2020 season.

The former Dolphin decided he wanted to keep his family comfortable in Los Angeles, while continuing to chase a championship, something he feels like the Chargers are in position to do.

“At this point in my career, this team gives me the best chance to win,” said Pouncey, “I built a relationship with a lot of the guys on the team, and for me to want to leave here at year 10 and go somewhere else and start all over, it just didn’t make any sense to me no matter what the number was in salary.”

Pouncey’s extension is worth $9 million. His agent said he could get more money in free agency, but that wasn’t the center’s priority.

“It wasn’t about money,” Pouncey said. “I got a s--- ton of money and I mean, to add a little bit more is awesome, but I just want to win now.”

Pouncey joined the Chargers after asking for his release from the Miami Dolphins in the spring of 2018, following seven seasons in South Beach.

“The only thing that had me kind of pissed off about the Dolphins releasing me was the storyline that was out there,” explained Pouncey. “They were kind of changing culture, and I didn’t have anybody come out and back me up as, ‘Pouncey, he was different. He was a leader. It was a money thing for him.’ So for me, it put a bigger chip on my shoulder. I wanted to come here and prove that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Pouncey has been a huge addition for the Bolts offensive line. Quarterback Philip Rivers has said numerous times that it feels like they have another signal caller on the field because Pouncey sees everything pre-snap.

"I was fired up for Mike, fired up for us," Rivers explained. "He's brought a ton to us, not only his play on the field, which I think was reflected in being a Pro Bowler and just some notoriety as he should have gotten but just what he brings in the locker room. He has been great in the locker room and in the huddle."

The eight-year veteran has been a good leader helping the younger back up centers Dan Feeney and Scott Quessenberry during training camp. Now with left tackle Russell Okung out recovering from blood clots Pouncey will be asked do more with a very young Chargers offensive line.

"From Day 1, Mike has been everything we thought he'd be and more," general manager Tom Telesco said. "He's an unquestioned leader, both in the locker room and on the field, who has earned the respect of teammates and coaches alike.”

According to Spotrac, Pouncey has career earnings of $45 million entering his ninth NFL season, so that is a pretty good chunk of change.

Gates Might Be Closed

For the first time in 16 years Rivers will be missing his most reliable target in tight end Antonio Gates, who remains a free agent.

“That’s probably more weird for me, personally, in that sense just because (we’ve been teammates) for so long,” Rivers said about Gates. “His locker was right there for so long. I’ve checked in with him a few times, too. I think he’s doing well. I’m sure it’s weird for him as well after so many years.”

Gates and Rivers played together for 15 years. Rivers threw Gates his record-breaking 112th touchdown pass, which was the most in NFL history by a tight end. Out of 116 touchdown receptions Rivers has thrown 89 of them.

“His body clock is probably telling him, ‘I need to go run a corner-route,’ or something right now,” joked Rivers.

Rivers said he will miss seeing number 85 on the field. A jersey Chargers fans have seen on the field every season since 2003.

Nuts N’ Bolts

• The Chargers players voted quarterback Philip Rivers, center Mike Pouncey, nose tackle Brandon Mebane, defensive end Melvin Ingram and linebacker Thomas Davis as their 2019 captains.

• Chargers injury report: did not practice: linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle), safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring), and cornerback Trevor Williams (quad). Limited: linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), linebacker Drue Tranquill (back). Full: defensive end Isaac Rochell (ribs).