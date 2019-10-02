Chargers Embrace Next Man Up Approach

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the foruth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

After the Chargers first victory in muggy and humid Miami since 1981, one could only look around and think “who else went down?”

Well, right after the game head coach Anthony Lynn announced that tight end Sean Culkin had popped his Achilles and would be out the rest of the year. The team promoted tight end Stephen Anderson to the 53-man roster.

“He has been working with us every single day the last three weeks,” explained Lynn. “He knows our system and what we’re doing. He has done a good job. I expect him to do the same on Sunday.”

On Wednesday, the team announced that receiver Dontrelle Inman would also miss the year with a quad injury.

That is something this team has overcome this season is injures. They now have nine players on injured reserve with only two designations to return, which most hope are safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips.

The team has adopted a “next man up” mentality since Lynn was hired in 2017. He has also stated that they can’t focus on who is not there, but only focus on who is there.

With Inman out that means that second-year player Andre Patton is the next man up and he had two catches for 22 yards on Sunday. Patton had a strong preseason showing flashes not only during practices, but also during the games catching two touchdown passes.

“That is how it is,” said Patton. “NFL is a tough sport the next man has to be ready and I think we have done a good job proving that.”

Another player who could be out for the time being is defensive end Melvin Ingram, who only played eight snaps on Sunday and exited with a hamstring injury.

“No one told Melvin Ingram that,” said Lynn. “He’s in my ear every day, telling me how he wants to play this weekend. We’ll take it day-by-day.”

One guy who knows about next man up mentality is quarterback Philip Rivers. Through his 15-year career Rivers has had down years like 2010 when Vincent Jackson held out and only played in five games. That season Rivers had running back Darren Sproles as his leading receiver with 59 catches and tight end Randy McMichael as his only other offensive weapon that played 16 games.

“I think you just say, ‘Shoot, let’s go. Who do we have? Who’s up? Let’s go find a way,’” explained Rivers. “That’s just kind of how we’ve always been. It’s been crazy just seeing them pile up, the injuries. Hopefully, we’re getting them all out of the way.”

Nuts N’ Bolts

•Lynn said Wednesday that tight end Hunter Henry is getting better and could do somethings in practice this week.

•The team added kicker Chase McLaughlin to the 53-man roster because they don’t know how long Michael Badgley will be out with a groin injury and their punter Ty Long hurt his left foot, so he could no longer handle both duties.

•Lynn also said receiver Mike Williams is getting better and that they would work him the next few days.

Chargers Injury report

•DNP: S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), K Michael Badgley (right groin), TE Hunter Henry (knee), DE Melvin Ingram III (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (calf). Limited practice: WR Travis Benjamin (hip), LB Thomas Davis (groin), TE Virgil Green (groin), WR Mike Williams (back). Full: CB Casey Hayward (back), P Ty Long (left foot), LB Denzel Perryman (neck).