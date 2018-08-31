Changes in MTS Service for Labor Day 2018

The Metropolitan Transit System announced their Labor Day weekend service schedule as well as their seasonal adjustments to bus routes.

MTS buses and trolleys will operate on a modified service schedule Labor Day, Monday, September 3. Effects of this service schedule goes as follows:

Rapid 201/201, 215 and 235 – Sunday schedule

Rapid 204, 225, 237, and Rapid Express 280 and 290 – No service

Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection (Routes 972, 973, 978, 979) – No service

Express Routes 50, 60, 110, 150 – No service

Rural Route 888 – Operates on Tuesday, Sept. 4 instead

Rural Routes 891, 892 and 894 – No service

People heading to the beach this holiday weekend still have a variety of options available:

Route 8: Old Town – Mission Bay – Mission Beach – Pacific Beach

Runs every 30 minutes most of the day on Labor Day

Route 30: Old Town – Pacific Beach – La Jolla – UTC

Runs every 15 minutes most of the day between Old Town & Pacific Beach

Runs every 30 minutes most of the day between Pacific Beach, La Jolla & UTC

Rapid 215: SDSU – City Heights – North Park –Hillcrest – Downtown

Runs every 15 minutes most of the day

Rapid 235: Escondido – Rancho Bernardo – Miramar College

- City Heights – Downtown

Runs every 30 minutes all day

Route 901: Downtown – Coronado – Imperial Beach

Runs every 30 minutes most of the day on Saturday, 60 minutes all day on Sunday and Monday

Route 904 (Free Coronado Shuttle): Coronado Ferry Landing – Hotel Del Coronado – Coronado City Hall

Runs every 15 minutes all day starting at 9 a.m.

MTS also is offering a Holiday weekend promotion. On Saturday and Sunday MTS will allow up to two children (ages 12 and under) to ride for free with fare-paying adult (18 years or older) on all MTS routes. On Labor Day a friend may ride for free with a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes.

MTS will change its services to 28 bus routes throughout San Diego to accommodate back-to-school schedules beginning Sunday, September 2.

The routes that will be affected will be:

Route 7 (Downtown - University & College)

Route 41 (UCSD – Fashion Valley Transit Center)

Route 44 (Old Town – Clairemont Square)

Rapid 201 and 202 (UCSD Rapid SuperLoop)

The public is encouraged to plan ahead and see the entire list of September Service Changes available on the MTS website.

For more information please visit their website.