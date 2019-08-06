Monsoonal moisture brought more clouds to San Diego County Tuesday, adding a chance for thunderstorms in the mountains and desert, according to the NBC 7 First Alert Forecast.

Though no watches or warnings were in effect as of 12:30 p.m., NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said thunderstorms were likely to pop up in San Diego County mountains and deserts after 1 p.m.

“We’re even going to have some summertime thunderstorms from that monsoonal moisture that’s moving in for the mountains and deserts later today,” Parveen said.

Parveen said temperatures across the county would be a few degrees cooler than what we’ve experienced lately, but it’s still hot in the mountains, deserts and inland.

Parveen forecasted partly to mostly cloudy, breezy conditions in the mountains, with temperatures in the mid to upper-80s. The desert temps would soar to around 110.

Meanwhile, a mix of sun and clouds will bring temperatures in the upper-80s to the inland areas, while clouds would clear into sunshine along the coast, with temps in the mid to upper-80s, Parveen said.

Some showers were spotted on NBC 7’s First Alert Doppler Radar along Interstate 8 in the Ramona and Pine Valley areas early Tuesday, but they moved quickly and cleared before 7 a.m., Parveen said.

Looking at the Future Weather models at around 11 a.m., Parveen said the potential thunderstorms to the east looked like they would be “fairly isolated and not long-lasting.”

“But it could produce pretty heavy rainfall and lightning,” she added.

Parveen said those storms were expected to clear by the evening.