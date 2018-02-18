Chance of Showers Overnight as Temperatures Drop

It’s finally going to feel a bit like winter in San Diego with a wind advisory and a chance of showers overnight into Monday.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers mainly before 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Llarisa Abreu said wind gusts will likely be between 15 to 20 mph along the coast and up to 40 mph in the mountains.

There is also a frost advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday until 9 a.m. Tuesday, covering much of East County where temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

“We’re talking about the coldest air of the winter season,” Abreu said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in the mountains until 10 p.m. Monday where people could see up to two inches of snow.

Temperatures Monday will be in the mid-50s inland, in the deserts and along the coast and in the upper 20s to lower 30s in the mountains.

Abreu said there could possibly be isolated power outages as well.

“By Monday at 11 p.m., these winds begin to drop off and that wind advisory should expire by then,” she added.

