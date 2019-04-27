Aftermath of Poway Synagogue Shooting - NBC 7 San Diego
Aftermath of Poway Synagogue Shooting

By Andrew Johnson

A 19-year-old San Diego man with a rifle entered a Poway synagogue and began shooting. One woman died from her injuries suffered in the shooting, and a girl and two adult men were injured and rushed to Palomar Medical Center Poway.
