Chabad of Poway Shooting Fundraiser Held at Wendy's

A local fast food restaurant served up some extra quality meals Thursday night to help a local community recover.

Wendy's in 4S Ranch decided to donate all its meal proceeds ordered between 3-9 p.m. to the Chabad of Poway. In six hours they raised $8,000 according to its owner and marketing manager Brian Sponberg.

Diane Bellovin, a member of Chabad of Poway, ordered her family's meal here.

"I was just so happy. I’m a bit emotional, just so happy to see so many people and the line outside," said Bellovin.

Bellovin's two children attend Hebrew school at the Chabad. Their family was not there when a man with an assault-style rifle entered Chabad of Poway on Rancho Bernardo Road and opened fire on the people inside last month.

Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, died from injuries suffered in the shooting. Eight-year-old Noya Dahan, 57-year-old Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, and 34-year-old Almog Peretz were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

Bellovin was moved to tears after ordering her food for her family, seeing the community from different faiths donating money at Wendy's Thursday night.

"Everybody is done with the thoughts and prayers and people feel like they want to do something," said customer Koreen Corbett.

Corbett said she brought her friends and family to Wendy’s. She said they normally meet up for Thursday dinners at Rubio's.

The children seemed to know their "kids meals" were going to make them a little 'fuller' this time around.

"I hope it helps the people," said 10-year-old Mitchell Brown. "It was a very unfortunate event and one should not experience that tragedy."

Brown’s mother, Michelle Brown, shared their family is of the LDS faith, and that her mother used to teach pre-school at the Chabad many years ago. She said they consider Rabbi Goldstein their friend.

"It just really hit close to home because I have two kids and I’d like to think all communities are safe. It’s just really disheartening that someone would go to that extreme," said Michelle.

The customers, including Brown, and Bellovin said they were touched by all the customers and their donations.

"It’s just amazing the outreach," said Bellovin.