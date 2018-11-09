Certona Moves Into New Sorrento Valley HQ - NBC 7 San Diego
Certona Moves Into New Sorrento Valley HQ

By Elise Reuter - SDBJ Staff

Published Nov 9, 2018 at 11:21 AM

    Certona.com

    San Diego e-commerce software company Certona moved into a new headquarters in Sorrento Valley on Nov. 8. The company works with big retailers such as Pier 1 Imports Inc. and GameStop Corp. to help identify products their consumers might want to buy.

    The fast-growing software company raised $30 million in 2016, which it planned to use for sales and marketing, product development and customer support. After signing 154 new contracts and growing its headcount in the last year, Certona needed a bigger space.

    Certona’s new headquarters features many of the classic tech company perks. It includes access to an on-site gym, a free bike share program, and a break room stocked with free snacks.

    “This is another exciting step forward for Certona,” Certona CEO and Co-Founder Meyar Sheik said in a news release. “Our new location has been designed from the ground up to promote open communication, creativity, and collaboration among our team members. The investment in our work environment has helped our employees work together more effectively to better support our growing client base.”

     Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

