A truck dumped cement along a National City freeway Friday morning, prompting officials to shut down access to some on and off ramps, as well as a couple of lanes.

By 8:45 a.m., the lanes and ramps were reopened, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said a truck equipped with a cement mixer spilled cement in lanes along southbound Interstate 805 at State Route 54 at around 6:30 a.m.

A traffic alert was issued and Caltrans shut down two lanes, plus the on and off ramps from westbound and eastbound SR-54 so crews could start cleaning up the mess.

Traffic was backed up on southbound I-805 at Bonita Road and E Street, all the way up to SR-54. Morning commuters were experiencing delays of at least 10 minutes in the impacted areas.

