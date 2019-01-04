Lanes Reopen After Cement Spill Shuts Down SR-54 Ramps in National City - NBC 7 San Diego
Lanes Reopen After Cement Spill Shuts Down SR-54 Ramps in National City

By Monica Garske

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    A truck dumped cement along a National City freeway Friday morning, prompting officials to shut down access to some on and off ramps, as well as a couple of lanes.

    By 8:45 a.m., the lanes and ramps were reopened, according to authorities.

    California Highway Patrol (CHP) said a truck equipped with a cement mixer spilled cement in lanes along southbound Interstate 805 at State Route 54 at around 6:30 a.m.

    A traffic alert was issued and Caltrans shut down two lanes, plus the on and off ramps from westbound and eastbound SR-54 so crews could start cleaning up the mess.

    Traffic was backed up on southbound I-805 at Bonita Road and E Street, all the way up to SR-54. Morning commuters were experiencing delays of at least 10 minutes in the impacted areas.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

