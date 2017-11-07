Missing Woman’s Phone Found, But No Trace of Her

San Diego police have found the cellphone of a woman missing for more than a week but there is no trace of her, investigators said Tuesday.

Linsey Snider, 31, who is from Michigan, was last seen just after midnight on Oct. 28 at Urban Mo’s Bar & Grill on University Avenue in Hillcrest. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said Snider separated from the group she was with as the others left the bar. Her phone was recovered by police on Monday – 10 days after she vanished.

SDPD investigators said Snider has been known to use alcohol and or narcotics and, when she does, has a history of disappearing. However, she always eventually reaches out to her family or friends – but hasn’t done so this time.

She’s described as 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has tattoos on her neck, upper back and arm.

A photo provided by police showing Linsey Snider's distinctive tattoos.

Photo credit: SDPD

Snider was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, a pink tank top and blue jeans. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can reach out to the SDPD’s Mission Persons Unit at (619) 531-2277.