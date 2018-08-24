Cathedral Catholic Mom Accused of Supplying Drugs to Minors Sentenced

A mother who pleaded guilty to supplying minors with marijuana and prescription drugs with the help of her daughter, a Cathedral Catholic student, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Kimberly Quach and her boyfriend pleaded guilty to charges of selling illegal drugs to minors in May. On Friday Quach was handed down the harshest penalty possible per her plea agreement -- 11 years and 8 months in prison.

The judge called her conduct "sickening to the court."

Quach pleaded guilty to furnishing suboxone to a minor, furnishing Xanax to a minor, employing a minor to sell marijuana to a minor over 14, and furnishing marijuana to a minor over 14.

Boyfriend of Mother Accused of Drug Dealing Charged Also

NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu reports the latest on an investigation regarding a Carmel Valley mother who is accused of distributing drugs to minors. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017)

Prosecutors said Quach was growing marijuana inside her home in the summer of 2016 and began selling it with Quach's daughter's help.

Quach's boyfriend, William John Sipperley pleaded guilty to employment of a minor to sell marijuana and furnishing marijuana to a minor over 14. He was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

Investigators were able to uncover text messages between Sipperley and Quach, where Quach tells Sipperley they needed to pay her daughter a percentage. He told Quach he "figured she was just helping out to be able to get all of the things she gets."