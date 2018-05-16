The mother of a Cathedral Catholic student and her boyfriend, accused of distributing and selling drugs to students at the school, entered guilty pleas in court Wednesday.

According to an arrest warrant, William John Sipperley and his companion, Kimberly Quach, grew marijuana inside their house in the summer of 2016 and began selling it with Quach's daughter's help.

Sipperley also set up the price of the marijuana, according to the warrant.

Quach pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges, including furnishing suboxone to a minor, furnishing xanax to a minor, employing a minor to sell marijuana to a minor over 14, and furnishing marijuana to a minor over 14, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Boyfriend of Mother Accused of Drug Dealing Charged Also

NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu reports the latest on an investigation regarding a Carmel Valley mother who is accused of distributing drugs to minors. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017)

The DA's Office said Quach would receive a prison sentence between eight years and 11 years, eight months.

Sipperley pleaded guilty to employment of a minor to sell marijuana and furnishing marijuana to a minor over 14.

Investigators were able to uncover text messages between Sipperley and Quach, where Quach tells Sipperley they needed to pay her daughter a percentage. He told Quach he "figured she was just helping out to be able to get all of the things she gets."



He'll be sentenced to between six and 10 years in prison.

Before coming to San Diego, Sipperley spent time in Hawaii, Oregon, and Los Angeles.

According to court records filed in Oregon and Los Angeles, Sipperley had at least two DUI cases. His first was in July 1989 in Pomona. His second was in March 1995 in Josephine County, Oregon--which he pleaded guilty to.

Carmel Valley Mother Accused of Drug Dealing to Teens

NBC 7's Rory Devine reports on a scandal involving a mother selling marijuana and prescription drugs to high school students. (Published Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017)

In 1996, he was charged with reckless driving, fleeing a police officer, and DUI. He was placed on probation for three years.

Then in May 1997, he told the Josephine County courthouse that he had completed a DUI diversion class.

One year later, in February 1998, Sipperley was charged with two counts of attempted assault in the third degree, as well as three counts of harassment. There are two people he was accused of attempting to assault and harassment.

Sipperley also fell into debt and owed the county hundreds of dollars.

Sipperly remains in San Diego County jail awaiting the continuation of his arraignment on Monday. Bail is set at $250,000.