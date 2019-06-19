Video: Cat Taunts Snake in Lemon Grove - NBC 7 San Diego
By Marianne Kushi

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    A snake slithered its way onto a driveway of a duplex in Lemon Grove but, luckily, a homeowner's housecat was standing guard.

    Xoaquin Torres was across the street when he heard a hissing sound and turned to see a cat face to face with the reptile at a neighboring complex. He shot the video of the encounter and made noises to try and scare the cat off so it wouldn't get bitten.

    "I saw that it didn't have a rattle, " said Torres who was directed to call the Lemon Grove Fire Department after contacting County Animal Services.

    The cat and the snake faced off for about a minute or two. The cat even took a couple of swipes at the snake, which backed off. The firefighters responded immediately and found the snake behind some trash cans.

    They eventually captured it by using a shovel and snare and placed it in a covered bucket.

    Neither cat nor human was hurt.

      

