Cat Rescued From Storm Drain in Escondido

By Lexie Michel

38 minutes ago

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago
On Sept. 25, a cat was found inside a storm drain in Escondido. The cat had been missing for six days and was rescued thanks to the combined efforts of the San Diego Humane Society and Escondido Public Works.
