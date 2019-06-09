They are two words, or one hashtag, you may have seen in recent months.

#CarterStrong

They've shown up on the Padres Instagram account, and on that of their star Manny Machado. They've been on posters, and bracelets, and jerseys throughout San Diego. And they have been said by some of the biggest stars in sports.

They describe a young boy's fight with cancer, and the support of the community that has rallied around him.

For as lone as he can remember Carter Santos has been obsessed with sports. The athletes he loves and the games he plays have always been very important to the now six-year-old. That's been even clearer since the day life changed for Carter.

On December 11th, with her son not feeling well, Nicole Santos took Carter to their pediatrician. A blood test led to an urgent trip to Rady Children's Hospital. Within two hours they received devastating news.

"The doctor said this is a day your family will never forget, and we're so sorry to tell you, but your son has leukemia," Nicole said.

Carter's difficult fight started with 20 straight days in the hospital. And has continued with numerous rounds of chemotherapy. He also dealt with a perforated intestine, which led to 20 percent of his small intestine being removed.

"He has not had your typical road," his Mother said. "And he has had to show a bravery and a toughness that is pretty exceptional."

In return those around have shown an incredible amount of love and support - family, friends and complete strangers. Jason and Nicole started getting video messages from those close to Carter, wishing him well and offering encouragement. With the help of friends they started getting clips from athletes and celebrities. Eventually some of the biggest names in sports were wishing Carter well - like LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Trout, Trevor Hoffman and more.

Athletes he's grown up cheering for - now rooting for him.

"I think they're good reminders for him that this is much bigger than him," Nicole added. "People are rooting for him, and it's a really cool source of inspiration for him."

Inspiration for a little boy, who has provided so much of it over the last six months.

There have been 10 blood drives in Carter's name throughout the San Diego area, amounting to more than 500 pints of blood.

And at Point Loma Little League - even though Carter can't play this season, he still has a presence - with the words 'Carter Strong' on every single jersey. Same goes for Point Loma's softball league.

"The community has been the most beautiful part of all this," Nicole said.

Providing great moments during an extraordinarily difficult time. Including one unforgettable afternoon on April 16.

"I threw out the first pitch, and I hang out with Manny Machado," Carter said.

The Padres invited Carter and his family to Petco Park, where he got to be on the field for batting practice, and enjoy some quality time with manager Andy Green and the team.

"He was awesome, we loved having Carter out," Green said. "Him and Manny bonded really well."

San Diego's new superstar made the most of his opportunity to make the experience special for Carter, giving him - among other items - a signed baseball bat.

"Carter was pretty stoked obviously, and huge smile," Jason said.

"I think Carter thinks he and Manny are friends now," Nicole added. "Manny was super gracious and kind and we're really grateful because that left a huge impression on Carter for sure."

Carter has left his own mark throughout San Diego.

"There's not too many times where you walk anywhere around and don't see it somewhere," Jason said.

The Santos family sees 'Carter Strong' wherever they go. Just as they've witnessed extraordinary kindness every step of the way.

"It's really cool when you get to experience it, especially through your child," Nicole said. "See people who have the best of intentions and are really kind and generous people. It's a great reminder that that still exists."

Monday is a very important day for Carter and his family. On Friday he had bone marrow drawn. Monday they'll find out if there are cancer cells remaining. If there are, Carter will need a bone marrow transplant. If not, he will continue an intense chemotherapy treatment until September - then begin a three year maintenance phase after that.

For more information on Carter, and his journey and for ways to help - you can look up Carter Santos on CaringBridge.org.