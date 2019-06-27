Police are searching for the driver of a car that rammed into a row of parked cars in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego late Wednesday.

Several cars were crushed along Atkins Avenue and 65th Street just off Imperial Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

At least three cars could be seen with damage and a van was rolled over onto a sidewalk. One neighbor's fence was knocked over.

The sound awoke neighbors who rushed out of their homes to see the damage. Cyanna Mason said she was still awake when she heard the commotion.

"I didn’t see much at first all I heard was a big boom and like a couple screeches and more booms," she said. Mason looked outside to see smoke from the vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the wreck has not yet been located by police. No suspect description was immediately available.

No other information was available.

