Cars Hit by Large Rocks on Coronado Bridge

Police are trying to figure out how several cars were hit by rocks on the Coronado Bay Bridge. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two cars were struck by large rocks while crossing Coronado Bridge Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

A driver was traveling westbound towards Coronado Island when a large rock struck his Nissan sedan, smashing the windshield.

A car traveling eastbound was then hit by several rocks, which damaged the body of the car and cracked the windshield in several places.

One driver was taken to the hospital with a chest injury. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, CHP said.

It was not clear what caused the rocks to strike the cars but investigators would be looking for surveillance cameras to determine if the rocks were thrown, CHP said.

In June, several cars struck cement blocks that were lying on Interstate 8 in El Cajon. CHP said it appeared, in that case, a person was placing them in the roadway.

There is no indication that the rocks on the Coronado Bridge are connected.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.