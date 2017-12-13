Cars Destroyed in Skyline Garage Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
Cars Destroyed in Skyline Garage Fire

Firefighters worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading to the home.

    A garage fire forced two people out of their home in Skyline early Wednesday.

    Two cars in the garage were destroyed. 

    The fire started in a garage on Amesbury Street, near Goetschl Street, just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

    Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the home. 

    Firefighters said because a lot of items were stored in the garage, the fire became quite intense and very hot. 

    Dry grass in the front yard also caught on fire. Firefighters worked quickly to put it out.  

    No one was injured. 

    The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

    No other information was available.

