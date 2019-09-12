Cars Crushed When Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in Mountain View - NBC 7 San Diego
Cars Crushed When Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in Mountain View

Published Sep 12, 2019 at 5:33 AM | Updated 3 hours ago

    Driver Crashes into Parked Cars in Mountain View

    NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports on a driver who ran off after smashing into several parked cars in Mountain View. (Published 6 hours ago)

    Rows of parked cars were left mangled after a police chase came to a crashing end in Mountain View Thursday morning. 

    The chase ended near the intersection of Ocean View Boulevard and 36th Street at about 3 a.m. when the suspect's car, a burgundy sedan, crashed into at least six vehicles.

    Footage of the scene showed an SUV with its front driver's side wheel resting inside the popped-open trunk of a blue sedan. Both had major damage along their sides. 

    Three of the damaged vehicles belonged to the same family, according to witnesses at the scene. 

    Fernando Chaica said loud bangs from the crashes woke him up. 

    "I was sleeping and then I just hear like bangs, like bombs and then ‘boom, boom!’ And I heard somebody yell at someone. I think he said like, ‘stay down’ or ‘stay on the ground,'" Chaica said. 

    At least one person was detained near the crash site. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It was not clear if any arrests were made.  

    It was not immediately clear why police were pursuing the vehicle or where the chase started. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

