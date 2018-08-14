Cars Crushed When Tree Falls on Carport in Spring Valley

Several cars were crushed when a tree toppled onto a carport at a Spring Valley apartment complex Tuesday.

The tree may have fallen from the hillside at the Lakeview Village Apartments on Sweetwater Springs Boulevard overnight but it was reported to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Tuesday morning, SDSO said.

The tree sent the roof of the carport onto at least one sports car, footage of the scene showed. Several other cars were buried under the tree’s branches.

SDSO said the apartment complex’s property manager would be sending a maintenance crew for cleanup.

It was unclear how much damage the fallen tree caused.







