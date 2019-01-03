Fire Causes Evacuations at Carlsbad Apartment Complex

Large flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from a Carlsbad apartment complex early Thursday morning, affecting at least four units, officials said.

The building, located on Chinquapin Avenue, caught fire just before 4 a.m., according to the Carlsbad Fire Department.

“I woke up, all I saw was red flames moving upward,” said resident Faye Bacon.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time; however, Bacon said, “It came from one apartment, and it quickly spread upward.”

From video of the incident, it appeared the fire was coming from a second story apartment.

At least four apartments had to be evacuated, according to authorities.

Crews from Carlsbad, Encinitas, and Oceanside arrived at the scene to assist and block off portions of Chinquapin Avenue and Harrison Street.

“We’re going to have to live with a lot of smoke smell in the apartment,” Bacon told NBC 7. “That concerns me, because that’s not healthy.”

Several fire engines were dispatched.

Crews were able to put out the blaze in roughly half of an hour.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.