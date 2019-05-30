Train Service Delayed in Carlsbad Due to Person on Tracks - NBC 7 San Diego
Train Service Delayed in Carlsbad Due to Person on Tracks

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago

    Train Service Delayed in Carlsbad Due to Person on Tracks
    A person on or near the train tracks in Carlsbad is delaying service for commuters according to North County Transit District. 

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the report of a collision between a pedestrian and a train at State Street. 

    The train was stopped and bus service was being set up for those passengers on the Coaster heading northbound. 

    The train involved was an Amtrak train, according to NCTD.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

