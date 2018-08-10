Man Faces Charges in Shooting at Carlsbad Apartment Complex

One person has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the shooting at a Carlsbad apartment complex on Saturday.

A man and a woman were found with serious gunshot wounds in the courtyard of the Pacific View Apartment complex on Whitman Way just before 6 a.m., Carlsbad police said.

Officers located a man inside the complex also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

On Sunday, Jonathan Lamar Wilburn, 25, was booked into the Vista jail to be held without bail.

Wilburn faces two felonies including attempted murder in the first degree and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the booking information with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators believe all three people knew each other and that this was not a random act. However, they have not released details on a motive.

Wilburn is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, August 13.