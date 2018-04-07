Carlsbad Police Officer Arrested for Burglary, Stalking - NBC 7 San Diego
Carlsbad Police Officer Arrested for Burglary, Stalking

By Brie Stimson

Published 2 hours ago

    A Carlsbad police officer was arrested on Friday for burglary and stalking, according to the Oceanside Police Police Department.

    Oceanside PD said they conducted an investigation on Jeffry Edwards after receiving a call from the Carlsbad Police Department saying one of their police officers may have committed a crime in Oceanside.

    Edwards was arrested in San Clemente for breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend who had had been stalking.

    He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

    Edwards' employment has been terminated by Carlsbad PD. 

      

