Carlsbad Police Officer Arrested for Burglary, Stalking

A Carlsbad police officer was arrested on Friday for burglary and stalking, according to the Oceanside Police Police Department.

Oceanside PD said they conducted an investigation on Jeffry Edwards after receiving a call from the Carlsbad Police Department saying one of their police officers may have committed a crime in Oceanside.

Edwards was arrested in San Clemente for breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend who had had been stalking.

He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Edwards' employment has been terminated by Carlsbad PD.