Teenager Shot in Carlsbad

A witness found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound in an alley in Carlsbad Monday afternoon, the Carlsbad Police Department said.

CPD said the witness heard a popping noise just before 4 p.m. and found the 18-year-old man in an alley on the 2700 block of Via Juantia.

Officers arrived on scene and were told by the victim that he had been shot following a meeting with another man.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing, CPD said.

No other information was available.

