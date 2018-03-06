Carlsbad Police Investigating Death of Couple as Murder-Suicide

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has more from outside a house in Carlsbad where two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

The Carlsbad Police Department (CPD) confirmed it is investigating the shooting deaths of a married couple found in their home Tuesday as a murder-suicide.

The CPD said that a man called 911 at around 6:31 p.m. reporting that he was going to commit suicide in his home on the 2500 block of Navarra Drive.

Officers arrived at the home to find a 71-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A handgun was discovered at the scene.

The CPD's preliminary investigation suggests that the two victims were married and suffering from different medical conditions.

There is no outstanding suspect at this time, the CPD said.