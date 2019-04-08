Fire Damages Carlsbad Playground Equipment

Video shows the destruction of a playground area inside a gated community in Carlsbad early Monday, April 8, 2019.

Fire consumed the playground equipment in the gated community of Waters End in Carlsbad early Monday.

When resident Alyssa Colbert saw a giant cloud of smoke and ash in the neighborhood just before 4 a.m., she called the police immediately.

Flames over 12 feet high had engulfed a play structure that appeared to be made of wood with a slide and other features.

The playground is located between Saltgrass Avenue and Sweetwater Street near the community's clubhouse.

"It was actually crazy to see because I have over 10 years of memories on that park and I just saw it engulfed in flames in the middle of the night," Colbert said.

Carlsbad firefighters put the fire out quickly and called for arson investigators.

The neighborhood, located north of Poinsettia Lane and less than a mile east of South Carlsbad State Beach, is filled with homes worth in the $1 million range.

No one was injured, Carlsbad police said.

