Carlsbad Man Pleads Not Guilty to Rape of Teen and 3 Women

A Carlsbad man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a four women, including a 16-year-old girl he met online, pleaded not guilty in a vista courtroom Wednesday.

Michael Fangman, 47, was taken into custody on Friday when investigators served a search warrant at his home in Carlsbad. He faces 17 charges conencted to four alleged victims.

Police say all of Fangman's alleged vicitms were contacted online. NBC 7 learned Fangman coached a travel softball team for girls 16 and younger in 2016.

An investigation was launched on March 18 when the teenager reported the assault to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Carlsbad Man Accused of Teen's Sexual Assault

Detectives say they found three other victims who had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Fangman.

“All of our victims we’re contacted online, via social media outlets, they don’t all share the same one necessarily but he contacted them via online outlets,” said Sgt. Reid Shipley with Carlsbad police.

Shipley said all four victims were from Southern California with one from Orange County. All cases are from the last two years, he said.

The three additional victims are near the ages of 20 and 21 years old, he said.

“I have significant concern both for our own victims as well as any other potential victims that are out there," the sergeant added. "I really want our victims to understand that they’re not alone, that there are other people there and that we really want them to contact us.”

NBC 7 has learned Fangman coached a travel softball team in 2016 for girls 16 and under and 14 and under.

He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and held on $1 million bail. He's expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Anyone who has information can contact the Carlsbad Police Department’s tip line TipLine@CarlsbadCA.gov or (760) 931-3819.