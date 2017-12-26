License Plate Readers Up and Working in Carlsbad: Police

An image of the license plate reader technology mounted on a street light in Carlsbad was released by the department on the day after Christmas.

New license plate readers installed in Carlsbad are being credited with uncovering three stolen vehicles in the first few days of operation, police said Tuesday.

NBC 7 Investigates reported in March on the expansion of the use of the technology in the seaside community.

All the LPRs were up and running as of December 20, according to Carlsbad police.

Officers credited the cameras with identifying two stolen cars Friday, Dec. 22 and a third stolen car Tuesday, Dec. 26. Three arrests were made. One suspect evaded police.

Carlsbad Expanding Use of License Plate Readers

The License Plate Reader expansion project, which will add cameras to 14 intersections in Carlsbad, was approved by the City Council last week. NBC 7 Investigates' Mari Payton reports. (Published Monday, March 20, 2017)

In a post to the department's Facebook page, police officials said, "This is the result we were hoping for when we installed the cameras… to be alerted when a vehicle associated with a crime is driving in Carlsbad."

The Carlsbad City Council approved adding LPRs at a cost of more than $1 million for the first year.

Cameras mounted on traffic lights at 14 intersections compare vehicle license plates to a law enforcement database.

According to Carlsbad police, the data collected will be deleted after one year unless it's needed for a criminal investigation.

However, some privacy rights advocates are concerned about when and how the information is used.

NBC 7 Investigates found agencies in San Diego County have been using those types of License Plate Readers to track a vehicle's location and movements on public roads and in parking lots since 2009.

An NBC7 Investigates report last year, found the San Diego County Sheriff's Department had scanned more than 8 million license plates since March 2014.

Read full investigation here.

For a list of locations, click here.