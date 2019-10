The Carlsbad Fire Department reported a helicopter tipped over and crashed at an airport near Carlsbad Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. at Palomar Airport.

SkyRanger 7 flew overhead of the crash, spotting the helicopter lying on its side near the airport’s runway.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No other information was available.

