A Carlsbad man was arrested Friday, accused of the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, police said, adding that they have two other victims and believe there may be more.

Michael Fangman, 47, was taken into custody at his home in Carlsbad on Friday, June 7. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and held on $1 million bail.

Fangman is accused of the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl who he met online, police said.

An investigation was launched on March 18 when the teenager reported the assault to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Detectives say they found two other victims who had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Fangman.

"There are currently three victims and investigators think there may be more," according to Jodee Reyes, spokesperson for the city of Carlsbad.

Anyone who has information can contact the Carlsbad Police Department’s tip line TipLine@CarlsbadCA.gov or (760) 931-3819.