Carlsbad City Council Votes Unanimously to Change Protest Ordinance

The Carlsbad City Council voted Tuesday night in favor of working toward changing a current ordinance that restricts peaceful demonstrations.

Cannon Park is where this debate began. The North County Civil Liberties Coalition (NCCLC) organized a peaceful demonstration there in June that was met by threats of fines and arrests.

At the coalition's "Families Belong Together Rally," participants found flyers posted around Cannon Park when they arrived. The handout's warned of penalties for demonstrations over 50 people and behaviors outside ordinance restrictions.

Some stayed, others left to fight another day which turned out to be Tuesday.

“We did not come to tear up parks. We did not come to blockade anyone. We did not come to block traffic or stop people from walking on the streets,” NCCLC leader Yusef Miller said.

Organizers say their constitutional rights were violated and that the current ordinance is in direct conflict with community values. Miller stressed the group isn’t an opposition to the city council, but rather a partner in the shared interest of protecting free speech.

Carlsbad's Special Events and Assembly Ordinance was adopted in 2006. It requires a permit applied for 90 days in advance, and limits where and when demonstrations can be held and how many people can participate.

“Not everybody that wants to express themselves has a kind heart,” Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall said. “It's all about the safety. It's about your safety, the people in the audience’s safety and our citizens’ safety."

After passionate public comment, the City Council unanimously agreed to update the ordinance to be more consistent with the expressive freedoms exercised in today’s political climate. The council is going to review the current ordinance and see what changes can be made over the next one to six months.

Hall agreed to partner with the NCCLC in the effort. Their first meeting is scheduled in two weeks.

Miller called the decision a "win” for the North County Civil Liberties Coalition and for “Carlsbad in general."