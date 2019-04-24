A North County man has been charged with arson in a fire that destroyed eight vehicles at a Carlsbad car lot last month, according to the dealership and a court document obtained by NBC 7.

Surveillance video, released Wednesday by Bob Baker Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM, shows the night of March 26 when a fire broke out just before 10 p.m. at the new and used car dealership on Car Country Drive, near the Carlsbad Premium Outlets.

A Charger, a Jeep Wrangler, a Ram Truck, a Dodge Caravan and a Grand Cherokee were damaged in the fire.

A person can be seen in the video walking around the car lot wearing a dark hoodie and what appear to be jeans.

7+ Vehicles Scorched at Carlsbad Car Dealership

Both Carlsbad police and fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. (Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

Then, the video shows the person near a Jeep Wrangler and another vehicle when flames appear.

The damaged cars were privately-owned and were at the dealership for repairs, fire officials said on the night of the fire.

No damage was done to buildings and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was identified by Bob Baker GM Kurt Anderson as Charleston Octavius McGhee, a customer who did not have warranty or insurance coverage for the cost of repairs on his vehicle.

"He is suspected of torching his car along with a few others in an attempt to have the dealership's insurance cover the damages," Anderson said in a written release.

Carlsbad police confirmed an arrest was made in the fire but did not identify the suspect.

Mom Loses Dream Car, Kids Gifts in Dealership Arson

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda spoke to a woman who lost her, which was more than just an SUV, and some special cargo that was in the back. (Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

NBC 7 has obtained a formal complaint from the San Diego County District Attorney's Office accusing Charleston O. McGhee, 29, of ten felonies including arson, filing a false insurance claim and making a false statement in support of an insurance claim.

Check back for updates on this developing story.