A photo from the scene of the deadly shooting on Delrose Avenue in Spring Valley on March 21, 2019.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man gunned down in an alley in Spring Valley early Thursday, authorities confirmed.

La Mesa resident Carlos Davis, 22, is accused in the deadly shooting of Carlo Avila, 27, of Santee. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Avila was shot at least once at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday in an alley behind 8914 Delrose Ave. in Spring Valley.

Deputies were called to the area for reports of gunfire and, when they arrived in the neighborhood, discovered Avila on the ground, unconscious and suffering from critical wounds. He died in the alley, investigators said.

The victim’s cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The ME plans to perform an autopsy on Avila.

No suspects were immediately identified in the shooting but, as the investigation progressed, officials zoned in on Davis. The sheriff’s department said Davis was arrested Thursday night by members of the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Davis was booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he is being held without bail. Booking records show he’s facing one count of first-degree murder and is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

At this point, investigators have not released details on a possible motive for the killing. The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDSO’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.