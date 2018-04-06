SDPD Searches for Carjacking Suspect in Lemon Grove

Police are searching Lemon Grove for a suspect who stole a car from Hillcrest Friday morning.

A gray Mazda that was stolen from the 3900 block of 4th Avenue in Hillcrest Friday morning was spotted in Lemon Grove at about 10:30 a.m., the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

The driver of the stolen Mazda at some point crashed the car and took off running, SDPD said.

A search for the suspect continued Friday afternoon in the area near the 8000 block of Lemon Grove Avenue.

No other information was available.

