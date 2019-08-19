San Diego Man Sentenced for Fentanyl, Carfentanil Deals on Dark Web

A San Diego man was sentenced Monday to 70 months in federal prison and forfeited millions in digital currency after admitted to buying and selling fentanyl and buying carfentanil on darknet marketplaces, federal prosecutors said.

Investigators found 86,000 fatal dosages of an opiate in the home of Sky Justin Gornik when they arrested him on June 7, 2017.

Clairemont Man Pleads Guilty to Darknet Drug Dealing

A Clairemont man pleaded guilty to buying and selling a lethal drug on the dark web. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian is in Clairemont with more information. (Published 2 hours ago)

Gornik, 39, entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors last year, admitting he bought and sold controlled substances on the dark web from 2014 to 2017.

On Monday, District Court Judge Anthony J. Battagli sentenced Gornik to 70 months in prison.

Federal agents had seized 1.7 grams of carfentanil from Gornik’s home on Mount Voss Drive in the Clairemont neighborhood.

The substance is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 more times potent than fentanyl. Prosecutors said federal agents found enough carfentanil to result in the deaths of 86,000 people.

Gornik used anonymous screen names to sell the substances on darknet marketplaces like Alpha Bay, Trade Route, Abraxas, Evolution, Outlaw Market, and Dream Market, according to prosecutors.

Agents also found sheets of fentanyl gel tablets in Gornik's home numbering 100 tabs per sheet that Gornik purchased from a Dark Web vendor, identified as Steven Wallace George, who resides in Oklahoma, prosecutors in San Diego said.

A notebook with USPS tracking numbers and pay/owe sheets along with rolls of labels for printing were also found in the search of Gornik’s Clairemont home.

He bought and sold thousands of vials of ketamine, oxycodone pills, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), Psilocybin and Psilocin, Amphetamine, Buprenorphine, Methamphetamine, and Naloxone.

As part of his plea deal, Gornik agreed to forfeit millions in cryptocurrencies ranging from Bitcoins, Stratis, Ethereum, and currency in Poloniex and Brittex accounts.