Car-to-Car Shooting on SR-78 Injures Man and Pregnant Woman

Published Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018

A man and a pregnant woman were hospitalized Wednesday after gunfire from another car caused them to crash on State Route 78.

The victims crashed in eastbound lanes near Emerald Drive before 8 p.m. The CHP said one of the victims was injured by gunfire and the other was hurt in the crash but didn’t say which.

They were taken to Palomar Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Meanwhile, the Oceanside Police Department said it was investigating a report of a shooting involving the same two cars, the victims’ Acura Integra and the suspects’ black sedan, possibly a BMW or Volkswagen, on Center Avenue near Horne Street in Oceanside.

The CHP said four suspects in the black sedan chased the Acura south on Interstate 5 then east on SR-78. Several shots were fired car-to-car before the crash.

Police are still on the lookout for the suspects.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of SR-78 just before Emerald drive but they have since reopened.

Investigating officers say they were able to get information from two witnesses. The case is being handled by CHP and OPD.

No other information was available.

