1 Hospitalized After Car Hits Hydrant and Tips Over

One person became trapped in a car that flipped on its side after hitting a fire hydrant Friday in Serra Mesa.

San Diego police and firefighters responded to the scene near the intersection Ruffin Road and Aero Drive around 6:35 p.m.

As crews worked to free the trapped passenger, a geyser spewed from the damaged hydrant causing a glowing tower of water reflecting red, blue and orange light from emergency vehicles.

Eastbound Aero Drive was shut down at Ruffin Road until further notice.

The extent of the passenger's injuries is unknown at this time.

No other information was available.

