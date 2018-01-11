Car Strikes School Crossing Guard in Escondido

A school crossing guard was struck by a car Thursday morning and suffered a head injury, Escondido police said.

The driver of the vehicle told police she was crossing the intersection near Del Dios School at 7:30 a.m. when she hit the school's crossing guard.

Del Dio School is located on W 9th Avenue.

Police determined the sun may have prevented the driver from seeing the crossing guard step out into the street.

The unidentified crossing guard suffered a head injury, police said.

Officers said the victim was expected to be fine.

No other information was available.

